First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

RFDI traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,398. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58.

