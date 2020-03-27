First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.194 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of RFEU traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $63.27.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.