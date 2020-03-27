First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

FTSL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,050. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96.

