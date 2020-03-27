First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FYT)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NASDAQ:FYT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.86. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,340. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.