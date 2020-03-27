First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:SDVY)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 103.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,167. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

