First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 46.8% annually over the last three years.

FKO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 21,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711. First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

