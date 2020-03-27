First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of FID traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30.

