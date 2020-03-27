First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:FCVT)

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. 705,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

