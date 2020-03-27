First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Strategic Income ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

FDIV stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,847. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

