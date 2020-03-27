First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.43. 2,919,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,908. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41.

