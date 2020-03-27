First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

TUSA traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $24.49. 6,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

