First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:FKU)

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.271 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ FKU traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61.

