FirstBlood (1ST) Price Tops $0.0445 on Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One FirstBlood token can now be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, OKEx and IDEX. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $1,854.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.02570837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00193465 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00041019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.