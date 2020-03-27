FirstCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $113,220.91 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $113,220.91 and $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 103% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00031813 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00082446 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,679.79 or 1.00008696 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00069980 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000714 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

