FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 122.80 ($1.62).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FirstGroup to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC raised shares of FirstGroup to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday.

FGP stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.70) on Friday. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. The company has a market capitalization of $646.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.65.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

