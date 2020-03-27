FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Raymond James

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSV. BidaskClub cut FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.60. 29,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,811. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FirstService has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FirstService by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.