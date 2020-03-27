Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Lowered by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.5% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.11. 1,694,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.99.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

