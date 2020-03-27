Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FISV. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.99.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.95. 7,066,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,606. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $577,518,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fiserv by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 6,803.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

