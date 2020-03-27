Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FISV. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.99.

Fiserv stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.95. 7,066,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,606. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,438,995,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 440,941 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,762,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

