Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 57,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,912. The company has a market cap of $994.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.