Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Up 47.6% in March

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the February 27th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.86. 134,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

