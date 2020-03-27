Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the February 27th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 51,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,152. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

