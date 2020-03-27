Flash Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Flash has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Flash has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $267.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.42 or 0.02580448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00193499 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041124 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

