FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,390 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.38% of FleetCor Technologies worth $345,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 242,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,782,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,583,000 after buying an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT stock traded down $9.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.33. 19,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.80 and its 200-day moving average is $289.56. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.65.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

