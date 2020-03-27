Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Flex worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flex by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Flex by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FLEX. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,285. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $8.87 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.