Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 36.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

ASET traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $22.94. 3,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

