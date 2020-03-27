FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Purchases $10,371.34 in Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $10,371.34.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 38,866 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $46,639.20.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 20,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 25,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 195,022 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $393,944.44.

FlexShopper stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 131,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,775. FlexShopper Inc has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.28.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 168,593 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 229,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FPAY. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

