Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Down 22.4% in March

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 27th total of 170,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer purchased 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $30,661.92. Also, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer purchased 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $34,224.36. Insiders bought a total of 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $84,836 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLXS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,823. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.