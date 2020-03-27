FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,362,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 27th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,309,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $4,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $69,343,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in FLIR Systems by 1,894.6% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.52. 1,443,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,835. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

