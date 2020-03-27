Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Flowserve worth $24,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 75,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after acquiring an additional 145,436 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $1,585,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Flowserve by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

FLS traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $21.69. 1,666,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,600. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

