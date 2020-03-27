Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,609 ($113.25).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of FLTR stock traded down GBX 860 ($11.31) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,550 ($86.16). 562,425 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,935.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,277.89. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 35.95.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.