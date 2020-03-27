FlypMe Tops 1-Day Volume of $23.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $117,438.33 and $23.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.02564037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00195285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00040959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

