Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the February 27th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

FONR traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,077. Fonar has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $89.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fonar by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Fonar by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fonar by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fonar by 5,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fonar by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fonar

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

