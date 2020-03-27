Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Foot Locker worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 630.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 645,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 587,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 516,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,921,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

