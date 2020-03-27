Forterra (LON:FORT) PT Lowered to GBX 210

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Forterra from GBX 416 ($5.47) to GBX 313 ($4.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 317.17 ($4.17).

Shares of FORT stock traded down GBX 19.60 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 174.80 ($2.30). 721,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock has a market cap of $350.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 305.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 303.25. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 227.50 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36).

In related news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 22,658 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.53), for a total value of £43,503.36 ($57,226.20).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

