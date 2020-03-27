Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.71 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $115.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.35.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 109.09%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 244,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

