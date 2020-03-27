Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Cut to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FWRD. Stephens cut their price target on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 164,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 59.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

