Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the February 27th total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FORD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 150,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,647. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.44. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.62%.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

