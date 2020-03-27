Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in FOX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,379,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,022,000 after buying an additional 656,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,383,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,744,000 after buying an additional 249,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,452,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,268,000 after buying an additional 219,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,867,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after buying an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 808,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,143. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of research firms have commented on FOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

