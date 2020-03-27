Fpr Partners Llc Sells 140,732 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $4,872,141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VSAT stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. 614,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.75. ViaSat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $97.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. ViaSat’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

