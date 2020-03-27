Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Update

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 321,200 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the February 27th total of 199,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of FC traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 147,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,470. The firm has a market cap of $213.12 million, a P/E ratio of -750.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.42 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth about $2,387,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Franklin Covey by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

