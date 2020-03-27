Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €50.00 ($58.14) target price from Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRA. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.60 ($68.14).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRA traded down €1.32 ($1.53) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €37.68 ($43.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,466 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.87. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.