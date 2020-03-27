Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €47.00 by Berenberg Bank

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.60 ($68.14).

FRA:FRA traded down €1.32 ($1.53) on Friday, hitting €37.68 ($43.81). 325,466 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €69.68.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

