Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 225,338 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426,772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 225,338 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Apple worth $1,006,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from to in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $258.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

