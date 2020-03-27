freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.19) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €22.30 ($25.93) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.00 ($23.26).

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded down €0.96 ($1.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €15.79 ($18.36). 857,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.68. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.28).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

