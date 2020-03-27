Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 6,802 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $60,061.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,728 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $95,231.36.

On Monday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,724 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,848.64.

On Monday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,650 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $32,689.50.

On Friday, March 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,305 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,996.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,786 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.04.

On Monday, January 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 8,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,840.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,061 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,864.64.

Frequency Electronics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 10,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152. The company has a market cap of $76.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.70. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FEIM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

