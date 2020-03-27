Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ FREQ traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $20.30. 124,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

