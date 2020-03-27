Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

