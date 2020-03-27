Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,167,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 27th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 43,295 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,656,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freshpet by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,198,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

FRPT stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. 380,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -982.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

