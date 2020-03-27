Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the February 27th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,100.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $4.31 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

